Klopp hails Liverpool’s character as he bids farewell to travelling fans

Liverpool’s squad has shown great character this season, manager Jürgen Klopp said after the Merseysiders drew 3-3 at Aston Villa as he bid farewell to fans in his last game on the road.

Liverpool looked set for all three points in Klopp’s penultimate game, leading 3-1 before substitute Jhon Duran’s goals in the 85th and 88th minutes made the teams share the spoils on Monday.

Klopp was not only serenaded by the travelling Liverpool fans who paid homage to his nine-year tenure with the club but also received applause from the home crowd as he headed down the tunnel at Villa Park.

“I know it’s the last time, it just doesn’t feel [like] it,” Klopp said. “The away fans were always absolutely insane.

“What they did, where they were, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It is a wonderful relationship.”