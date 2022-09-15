×

Anglo launches bond that links funding needs to sustainability targets

15 September 2022 - 18:14 Denene Erasmus

Diversified miner Anglo American issued its first sustainability-linked bond on Thursday, which includes performance targets for the group to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and freshwater abstraction and to support job creation in the communities where it operates.

The London- and JSE-listed miner said in a statement the €745m, 10-year bond is the first instrument to be issued after the publication of its sustainability financing framework...

