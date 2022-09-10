×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as first CEO

The recently established Energy Council of SA has appointed James Mackay, PwC energy lead, as its first CEO

BL Premium
10 September 2022 - 08:07 Denene Erasmus

The Energy Council of SA, which was launched in November to assist in the development and transition of the country’s energy sector, has appointed James Mackay as its first CEO with effect from October 17.

The initiative is being led by CEOs from Anglo American, the Central Energy Fund, Eskom, Exxaro, the IDC, Sasol, TotalEnergies SA and automobile manufacturing body Naamsa. The council was established to serve as the collective voice of the energy sector in SA and ensure the sector is able to attract the investment needed to drive industrialisation, localisation and job creation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.