Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as first CEO

The ECB raised interest rates this week which saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries
Friday, September 10 2022
The recently established Energy Council of SA has appointed James Mackay, PwC energy lead, as its first CEO
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Pentwater Capital Management, which owns a nearly 12% stake in Turquoise Hill, is among investors that believe the purchase price undervalues the company
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Christie Viljoen, an economist at PwC
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Many merchants, who sell more than half of the goods on Amazon’s web store, fear they’ll be forced to cut prices to move a mountain of unsold inventory.
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
The Energy Council of SA, which was launched in November to assist in the development and transition of the country’s energy sector, has appointed James Mackay as its first CEO with effect from October 17.
The initiative is being led by CEOs from Anglo American, the Central Energy Fund, Eskom, Exxaro, the IDC, Sasol, TotalEnergies SA and automobile manufacturing body Naamsa. The council was established to serve as the collective voice of the energy sector in SA and ensure the sector is able to attract the investment needed to drive industrialisation, localisation and job creation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as first CEO
The recently established Energy Council of SA has appointed James Mackay, PwC energy lead, as its first CEO
The Energy Council of SA, which was launched in November to assist in the development and transition of the country’s energy sector, has appointed James Mackay as its first CEO with effect from October 17.
The initiative is being led by CEOs from Anglo American, the Central Energy Fund, Eskom, Exxaro, the IDC, Sasol, TotalEnergies SA and automobile manufacturing body Naamsa. The council was established to serve as the collective voice of the energy sector in SA and ensure the sector is able to attract the investment needed to drive industrialisation, localisation and job creation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.