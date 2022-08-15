Thungela books record R9.6bn profit, but cuts guidance on rail woes

New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, has booked almost R10bn in interim profits as it cashes in on record pricing, but has cut its full-year guidance by almost a tenth due to persistent issues on SA's rail network.
Thungela has benefited in 2022 as energy prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with group profit rocketing from R351m to R9.6bn to end-June, while its cash pile climbed 70% to R14.8bn.
The miner declared a R60 dividend, a payout of R8.2bn, more than twice the R25 its share fetched in June 2021, when it was spun out of Anglo. Its profits were also despite fair-value losses of R3.7bn on its forward coal-swap transactions.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted unprecedented sanctions against a country described as an energy super power, with sanctions including a ban by Europe on coal imports from the country that took effect in August.
Average realised pricing more than tripled to R3,697/tonne to end-June, but Thungela's export production volumes fell 7.8% to 6.14-million tonnes, mainly due to an inconsistent performance from Transnet.
SA's miners have been battling with a logistical network plagued by cable theft, derailment and inconsistent locomotive availability, with Thungela saying on Thursday improvements are likely to be “gradual” and problems are expected to persist in its second half.
The group has thus cut its guidance for full-year export production to between 13-million tonnes and 13.6-million tonnes, a 7.1%-9.33% reduction.
“The downward revision in export saleable production guidance as a result of continued uncertainty around Transnet Freight Rail's performance is disappointing but we continue to use the levers at our disposal to mitigate the impact on our operations and financial performance,” CEO July Ndlovu said in the results.
“A consistently well run logistics corridor between Mpumalanga and Richards Bay is crucial not only for coal exporters like Thungela, but also for the SA economy with coal exports generating billions of rand in tax and royalty revenues,” he said.
Thungela, which produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations, both underground and open pit, in Mpumalanga, said on Thursday it had commenced with trucking volumes between sites to optimise its stockpile management and distribution for use on trains.
The group said it had also initiated a trial process to assess the viability of trucking coals to ports.
In early trade the group's shares were up 5.65% to R292.50, putting them on track for their best day in a month, having more than tripled so far in 2022, and almost sextupling on a one-year basis.
Thungela books record R9.6bn profit, but cuts guidance on rail woes
The miner cashed in on record coal prices in its half-year to end-June, but reduces full-year forecast by almost a tenth
