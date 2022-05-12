TRACEY DAVIES: SA’s two-faced energy transition

Mbalula emphasised that “it is poorer communities … that are most vulnerable to climate change” and that “renewable energy production will make electricity cheaper and more dependable, which will have positive knock-on effects on our energy-dependent economic sectors”. Renewables would “ensure an affordable and reliable supply of electricity for all citizens, to stimulate greater investment and employment in our country”.

In Cape Town, at McCloskey’s 2022 Southern African Coal Conference, delegates heard a very different message. In his opening address, World Coal Association (WCA) chair July Ndlovu argued in favour of the increased use of coal, and the use of “clean coal” and “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technologies to offset emissions. Ndlovu was strongly supported by mineral resources & energy deputy minister Nobuhle Nkabane, who also spoke in the opening session.

Ndlovu, also CEO of thermal coal miner Thungela Resources, assured the audience that the WCA is made up of “real people with family and communities [who] also want the best for the future of our planet”. However, he said, energy access is a “basic human right [and] coal is the only one realistic way for developing countries to alleviate energy poverty and maintain economic growth”. The WCA has a plan for “unambiguous and proactive engagement … to start educating the world about clean coal technologies”.

Unsurprisingly — given the audience — no-one asked Nkabane or Ndlovu to elaborate on how coal is currently contributing to the alleviation of energy poverty and the maintenance of economic growth in SA. No-one asked how they square their assertions that coal is required for energy “stability and reliability” with the fact that load-shedding is part of our daily lives, even though coal-fired power generation provides about 85% of our electricity.