Coal here to stay as emerging economies need cheap energy, says Thungela
24 April 2022 - 20:11
Even as environmental pressure mounts, coal — a cheap source of energy — is here for “some time to come”, says miner Thungela in its annual report.
Thungela Resources was spun off from Anglo American in 2021 and listed on the JSE in June 2021 with an opening share price of R25. The share closed more than 800% higher at R235,22 on Friday on the back of record coal prices. ..
