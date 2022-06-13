Companies / Mining ‘Inconsistent’ Transnet derails Thungela’s production The coal miner’s share price slumped on Monday morning after it announced its production will decrease B L Premium

The share price of coal miner Thungela fell on Monday morning after the company announced that production will decrease because of rail problems at Transnet and despite the price of coal almost tripling in the past year.

The share price was down 9.84% to R223.00 in early trade on Monday after the company said in a pre-close and trading statement for the six months to end-June that the export saleable production of coal will be down 14% to 6.1-million tonnes, because of the “continued inconsistent and poor” rail performance by Transnet, which is hampering its ability to export equity thermal coal...