‘Inconsistent’ Transnet derails Thungela’s production
The coal miner’s share price slumped on Monday morning after it announced its production will decrease
13 June 2022 - 11:09
The share price of coal miner Thungela fell on Monday morning after the company announced that production will decrease because of rail problems at Transnet and despite the price of coal almost tripling in the past year.
The share price was down 9.84% to R223.00 in early trade on Monday after the company said in a pre-close and trading statement for the six months to end-June that the export saleable production of coal will be down 14% to 6.1-million tonnes, because of the “continued inconsistent and poor” rail performance by Transnet, which is hampering its ability to export equity thermal coal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now