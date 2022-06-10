New minerals and energy DG appointed
Cabinet has approved the appointed of Jacob Mbele as the new director-general of the department of mineral resources & energy
10 June 2022 - 09:16
Jacob Mbele, deputy director-general for general programmes and projects at the department of mineral resources & energy, will be the new director-general of the department.
The appointment was made during cabinet’s meeting on Wednesday...
