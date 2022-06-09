Economy Floods and load-shedding take a toll on mining, manufacturing sectors Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine wage strike also weighed heavily on mining sector B L Premium

SA’s mining industry had its worst month in almost two years in April, suffering a 14.9% year-on-year contraction that is almost three times worse than expected.

Mining production fell 4.3% month on month in April, from 3.2% growth in March, Stats SA said on Thursday. Output in the sector is 7% lower now than it was at the beginning of 2022...