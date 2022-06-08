Companies / Mining Ignore ‘busybody’ Northam on Implats-RBPlat merger, cartel tribunal told Implats and RBPlat claim Northam is delaying their merger under guise of assistance to watchdog B L Premium

Miners Impala Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Platinum have accused competitor Northam Platinum of delaying their planned merger by seeking to be included in the deal’s approval hearings.

The pair says Northam has no legal standing to intervene in the process but is trying to do so under the guise of assistance to the competition authorities when it is acting to protect its own interests...