AngloGold keeps guidance unchanged as restructuring continues

Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti says production was flat in its first quarter to end-March, but it is still eyeing a double-digit increase for its full year after leadership shake-ups aimed at getting more out of its assets and a ramp-up of production at Obuasi, Ghana.

The group, which exited SA in 2020, said first quarter production was flat year on year at 588,000 ounces, but it is pleased with total cash costs increasing only 4% year on year, which is below inflation...