Remgro to list on the A2X in January The listing of the investment holding company on the alternative exchange would bring the number of listed companies to 60

Johann Rupert’s investment holding company, Remgro, will list on the A2X on January 3, bringing the number of stocks on the alternative exchange to 60.

Remgro will retain its primary listing on the JSE and will add about R66.9bn in market value to an exchange, with a combined market capitalisation of R5-trillion...