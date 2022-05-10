National Cutting red tape will set free 84% more mining investment, Indaba told President Cyril Ramaphosa hints at African Mining Indaba the government could be open to discuss private operation of heavy-haul rail lines B L Premium

Mining companies are prepared to increase their investment in projects in SA by 84% if the government tackles the dysfunction plaguing the processing of mining permits and approvals for self-generation projects, as well as constraints facing the railways and ports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted the government could be open to discuss requests from mining companies to allow for the private operation of Transnet Freight Rail’s dedicated heavy-haul coal, manganese and iron ore export lines. He was speaking on the second day of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday...