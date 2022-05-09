×

WATCH: How to attract investors as African Mining Indaba starts

Business Day TV talks to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA

09 May 2022 - 22:16
Picture: SOWETAN

The Investing in African Mining Indaba 2022 takes place at a time when the Fraser Institute has highlighted that SA has lost its investment appeal. Business Day TV spoke to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA about changes needed in the sector to improve investor sentiment.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

