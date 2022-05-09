NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to attract investors as African Mining Indaba starts
Business Day TV talks to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA
09 May 2022 - 22:16
The Investing in African Mining Indaba 2022 takes place at a time when the Fraser Institute has highlighted that SA has lost its investment appeal. Business Day TV spoke to Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA about changes needed in the sector to improve investor sentiment.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.