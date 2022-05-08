Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: What government must tell Mining Indaba to jack up investor outlook B L Premium

As the world’s suits in hard hats descend on the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the first in-person Mining Indaba in two years, much has changed in the commodity landscape. But sadly, in SA not much has changed. Does mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe have a good story to tell investors?

Not, it seems, if we go by the recent Fraser Institute annual survey of the global mining outlook. In its findings the Fraser survey reduced SA’s investment attractiveness to 75th from 40th in 2019, out of 84 countries. SA now ranks only 12th out of 15 African jurisdictions. The JSE has fewer mining companies listed today than it has had at any time in its history — from its inception in that tent in the mining camp in 1887. ..