HILARY JOFFE: What SA needs to tell delegates at mining indaba

The first in-person Mining Indaba in more than two years starts in Cape Town next weekend in a world and a mining landscape much changed since the last such meeting in February 2020.

What’s officially the Investing in African Mining Indaba has long been a big event on the mining community’s annual agenda. It’s set again to provide a boost to Cape Town’s events industry, not to mention the liquor industry. The organisers are expecting up to 5,000 delegates, with 3,500 already registered and numbers climbing now that it’s clear the indaba will go ahead...