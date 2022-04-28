HILARY JOFFE: What SA needs to tell delegates at mining indaba
28 April 2022 - 18:31
The first in-person Mining Indaba in more than two years starts in Cape Town next weekend in a world and a mining landscape much changed since the last such meeting in February 2020.
What’s officially the Investing in African Mining Indaba has long been a big event on the mining community’s annual agenda. It’s set again to provide a boost to Cape Town’s events industry, not to mention the liquor industry. The organisers are expecting up to 5,000 delegates, with 3,500 already registered and numbers climbing now that it’s clear the indaba will go ahead...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now