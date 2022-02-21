Amplats hands out special dividend after record full-year profits

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has rewarded investors with a handsome dividend after yet another stellar financial performance, signalling the extent to which the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer was still benefiting from higher metal prices, as well as the high sales volumes.

Amplats on Monday declared a special dividend of R76 per share, equivalent to R20bn, in addition to a final ordinary dividend of R49 per share, which equivalent to R13bn.

This takes the 2021 full-year dividend to R300 per share, or R80bn, which is up 558%.

“We achieved record refined production from our processing assets, refining over 5.1 million PGM ounces, supported by a strong ACP plant performance after its rebuild in 2020,” CEO Natascha Viljoen said in a statement.

The PGM rand basket price rose 22% to R40,511 per PGM ounce during the review period while sales volumes surged 82% after the group managed to clear out stockpiled material that could not be refined in the previous period due to failures at its converter plant.

“As a result of our strong operational performance, we are pleased to report a record set of financial results. The [first half] 2021 basket price moderated in the second half, but remained at historically high levels,” Viljoen said.

Headline earnings surged 160% to R79bn, equating to headline earnings per share of R30.40, compared with the year ago period.

PGM miners and resources companies have been in the sweet spot since 2021 when they reported bumper profits and boosted fiscal revenues through corporate income taxes and mining royalties.

However, commodity prices have since come off the boil after peaking in the first half of 2021. But PGM prices have been rising again since the start of the year in anticipation of the ramp-up in new vehicle production as computer chip supply shortages ease.

