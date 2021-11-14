Business Amplats: Building a greener, healthier future Investment in solar and hydrogen drives energy plan B L Premium

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has been riding the wave of higher platinum group metals (PGM) prices due to a global economic recovery as well as automotive and industrial demand.

Amplats is a leading primary producer of PGMs, which are used to lower emissions from internal combustion engines and to produce hydrogen and fuel cells for electric vehicles. ..