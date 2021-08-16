Companies / Mining

Implats expects full-year profit to double due to higher metals prices

Implats will join Amplats in reporting bumper profits, as they cash in on higher PGM prices

16 August 2021 - 12:02 Andries Mahlangu
Mining-related equipment is shown at an Impala platinum mine Picture: SUPPLIED
Mining-related equipment is shown at an Impala platinum mine Picture: SUPPLIED

Impala Platinum (Implats), the third-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs) in SA, expects its profit to more than double in the year to end-June, thanks to higher commodity prices.

The PGMs, which are largely made up of platinum, palladium and rhodium, are used to clean the emissions of internal combustion engines, among other applications.

In a trading update on Monday, Implats said headline earnings per share would jump by between 120% and 126% on a year-on-year basis. Sales volumes rose 17.2% to 3.274-million ounces.

Implats will join Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in reporting bumper profits, as they cash in on higher PGMs prices. Amplats recently announced that it would pay shareholders a record R46.4bn in the form of an interim and special dividend.

The opening up of the world economy has boosted demand for PGMs via the pick-up in vehicle sales, as well as pent-up demand for jewellery. PGMs are also likely to play a role in hydrogen fuel cells, which are effectively used to power vehicles and are an alternative to traditional petrol and diesel engines.

However, Implats’s share price was down 2% to R237.28 in midmorning trade on the JSE, valuing at R194.2bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Implats reports hits from load-shedding and community unrest

Refined output of the six PGMs Implats produces fell 7% in the quarter ending March
Companies
3 months ago

Northam to rev up output to cash in on ‘best decade yet’ for PGMs

Miners of platinum group metals are going into their 'best ever decade', says CEO Paul Dunne
Companies
4 months ago

Implats eyes 360,000oz extra PGM output after record results

Impala Platinum is bulging with R20bn of net cash and plots internal growth and potential acquisitions, including battery minerals
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Loss-making Game remains a drain on Massmart’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Debt-ridden Tongaat may finally be in a position ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
The Crazy Store to keep expanding as shoppers ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol swings back to profitability as oil prices ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Returns on horizon as Thungela eyes promising ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Implats flags profit rise as platinum prices surge

Companies / Mining

Platinum gets a boost as global demand outpaces supply

Companies / Mining

RBPlat lauded for results and maiden dividend

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.