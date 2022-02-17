Tharisa signs ‘landmark’ BEE deal after High Court ruling
The affirmation of the ‘once-empowered-always-empowered’ principle allows for simplification of Tharisa’s structure and broader benefits for BEE shareholders
17 February 2022 - 11:00
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa has inked a R390m BEE deal that simplifies its corporate structure, taking advantage of court rulings that have affirmed the once-empowered-always-empowered principle.
Tharisa has acquired the 26% BEE interest in Tharisa Minerals, which owns the Tharisa mine near Brits, through the issue of about 13.9-million shares, about 5%. This move that will also allow its BEE shareholders to benefit more broadly from Tharisa's other assets, the groups said on Wednesday, as well expansion plans, including chrome and platinum interests in Zimbabwe...
