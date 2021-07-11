Companies / Mining Tharisa’s engines revving as demand for its metals keeps growing The price of a PGM basket is up almost 140% from a year ago as the world pushes towards environmentally friendly materials

Chrome and platinum group metal (PGM) miner Tharisa reaped the benefits of higher commodity prices in the June quarter as countries rebuild economies battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and as the world pushes to environmentally friendly materials.

Tharisa, which is listed on the JSE and in London, on Friday reported record quarterly chrome concentrate output and ramped-up PGM production amid high demand for its commodities. PGMs are used to clean the emissions of internal combustion engines, while chrome is primarily used in the manufacture of stainless steel...