Tharisa’s engines revving as demand for its metals keeps growing
The price of a PGM basket is up almost 140% from a year ago as the world pushes towards environmentally friendly materials
11 July 2021 - 17:12
Chrome and platinum group metal (PGM) miner Tharisa reaped the benefits of higher commodity prices in the June quarter as countries rebuild economies battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and as the world pushes to environmentally friendly materials.
Tharisa, which is listed on the JSE and in London, on Friday reported record quarterly chrome concentrate output and ramped-up PGM production amid high demand for its commodities. PGMs are used to clean the emissions of internal combustion engines, while chrome is primarily used in the manufacture of stainless steel...
