Companies / Mining Tharisa plans a platinum metals smelter in SA and new Zimbabwe mines Miner ponders buying a manganese and iron ore company in SA to diversify its commodity footprint BL PREMIUM

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa is set to join a rarefied club as it builds a smelter to produce finished metals and expands into Zimbabwe as well as potentially other minerals in SA.

With an unusually strong interim period behind it in which its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $124m, or R1.7bn, outstripped full-year ebitda for the previous four years, Tharisa is moving away from its single asset near Brits, North West...