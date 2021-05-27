Tharisa plans a platinum metals smelter in SA and new Zimbabwe mines
Miner ponders buying a manganese and iron ore company in SA to diversify its commodity footprint
27 May 2021 - 18:34
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa is set to join a rarefied club as it builds a smelter to produce finished metals and expands into Zimbabwe as well as potentially other minerals in SA.
With an unusually strong interim period behind it in which its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $124m, or R1.7bn, outstripped full-year ebitda for the previous four years, Tharisa is moving away from its single asset near Brits, North West...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now