Glencore closes R11bn sale of Ernest Henry Mine in Australia
Sale of its interest in the gold and copper mine is part of Glencore’s focus on green metals
06 January 2022 - 11:16
Diversified miner Glencore has closed the sale of its interest in the Ernest Henry copper and gold mine in Queensland in Australia, receiving A$800m (R9bn) from Evolution Mining.
Glencore will receive another A$200m in a year, and the acquisition means all economic joint ventures entered into in 2016 have ended. Gold miner Evolution has assumed all rehabilitation obligations...
