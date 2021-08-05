All eyes on the Zambian economy
Zambians go to the ballot box on August 12 to elect new leaders in a general election. The poll for the presidency looks to be a two-horse race
05 August 2021 - 05:00
On August 12, about 7-million Zambians are expected to turn out to choose their leaders for the next five years at presidential, parliamentary and local government levels.
A total of 16 candidates will contest the presidency, which requires the winner to get 50% plus one of the total votes cast. If there is no outright winner, a runoff between the top two candidates will be held in 60 days...
