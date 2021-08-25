Companies / Mining Richards Bay Minerals restarts after turbulent period with huge losses Richards Bay Minerals puts the cost of lost production at hundreds of millions of dollars BL PREMIUM

As global mining giant Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) operations restart after two months of closure in the face of escalated security risks, the mine is still counting losses which run into hundreds of million dollars.

The company, a leading producer of mineral sands, which contributed R8bn to the SA economy in 2020, said the closure of operations in late June was a “double whammy” as it happened amid a thriving market for the mineral sands it produces...