Companies / Mining Rio Tinto declares force majeure at its violence-ridden SA operation Australia’s Rio Tinto has stopped all work at its last SA mine after a manager was murdered and because of persistent community violence BL PREMIUM

Rio Tinto declared force majeure at its Richards Bay Minerals operation in SA, after the murder of a senior manager and ongoing violence in surrounding communities disrupt business.

Australia’s Rio said the decision was prompted by violent disruptions that were endangering lives at the mineral sands operation that generates titanium...