State must subdue 'mining mafia', says RBM’s Werner Duvenhage
11 July 2021 - 00:07
Werner Duvenhage, MD of Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), which has stopped all operations because of violent disruptions, says until the government uses the tools at its disposal to identify, arrest and prosecute those behind the violence it will spiral out of control and wreak havoc with the local economy.
In 2020, RBM contributed R8bn in salaries for its employees and taxes and royalties, and injected R5.5bn more into the economy by buying goods and services...
