Implats flags profit rise as platinum prices surge

Impala Platinum (Implats), the third-largest source of SA platinum group metals (PGMs), has flagged an at least R3.2bn rise in headline profits for its year to end-June, boosted by higher production and elevated precious metal prices.

Refined output of the six PGMs Implats produces rose 16.3% to 3.271-million ounces to end-June, while revenue ounce sold is expected to increase by 58.8% to R39,478/oz. This reflects high prices during the period, including records for palladium and rhodium, Implats said in a trading update on Wednesday.

Sales volumes rose 17.2% to 3.274-million ounces, with the group running down stocks of ruthenium as demand and pricing strengthened during the period.

Headline earnings, a widely used profit measure in SA, is expected to rise at least 20% from the R16bn reported previously, the group said, adding that it expects to release a more detailed trading update when it had more certainty about its performance.

Group capital expenditure is expected to increase to about R6.5bn from R4.5bn previously, with the period affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

Implats shares were trading 0.69% higher at R250 on Wednesday afternoon, having risen by three quarters since the beginning of 2020.

Platinum miners have been cashing in on surging PGM prices amid robust demand even as Covid-19 constrained supply, with Amplats declaring a record dividend on Monday for its six months to end-June.

The R46.4bn payout from Amplats, consisting of a base dividend and special dividend, represented a payout ratio of 100% headline earnings, which had more than sextupled.

