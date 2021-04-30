Implats reports hits from load-shedding and community unrest
Refined output of the six PGMs Implats produces fell 7% in the quarter ending March
30 April 2021 - 13:08
Impala Platinum, the third-largest source of SA platinum group metals (PGMs), says load-shedding and community protests weighed on output in its third quarter to end-March, although it did increase its sales by drawing down inventory.
Load-shedding, as well as community protests, exacerbated by SA’s pandemic-hit economy, are expected to remain threats to the miner in 2021, though it is still upbeat about elevated precious metal prices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now