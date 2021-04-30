Companies / Mining Implats reports hits from load-shedding and community unrest Refined output of the six PGMs Implats produces fell 7% in the quarter ending March BL PREMIUM

Impala Platinum, the third-largest source of SA platinum group metals (PGMs), says load-shedding and community protests weighed on output in its third quarter to end-March, although it did increase its sales by drawing down inventory.

Load-shedding, as well as community protests, exacerbated by SA’s pandemic-hit economy, are expected to remain threats to the miner in 2021, though it is still upbeat about elevated precious metal prices...