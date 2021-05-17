Companies / Mining

Platinum gets a boost as global demand outpaces supply

Platinum supplies are forecast to increase by 16% in 2021 to 7.88-million ounces, while demand will grow 5% to 8.04-million ounces

17 May 2021 - 18:04 Allan Seccombe

The global market for platinum will go into its third consecutive annual deficit as a bounce in supplies after a heavily disrupted 2020 is overtaken again by demand, the World Platinum Investment Council said.

Platinum supplies are forecast to increase by 16% in 2021 to 7.88-million ounces, while demand will grow 5% to 8.04-million ounces...

