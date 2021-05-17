Platinum gets a boost as global demand outpaces supply
Platinum supplies are forecast to increase by 16% in 2021 to 7.88-million ounces, while demand will grow 5% to 8.04-million ounces
17 May 2021 - 18:04
The global market for platinum will go into its third consecutive annual deficit as a bounce in supplies after a heavily disrupted 2020 is overtaken again by demand, the World Platinum Investment Council said.
Platinum supplies are forecast to increase by 16% in 2021 to 7.88-million ounces, while demand will grow 5% to 8.04-million ounces...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now