EXCLUSIVE: Transnet to launch multibillion-rand security plan to save rail network Companies battle with delays in getting export commodities to harbours

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is to launch an urgent programme at the cost of billions of rand to secure its infrastructure from rampant theft and vandalism, which costs SA dearly in lost exports of bulk commodities and general freight.

CEO Sizakele Mzimela told Business Day that after intense talks with customers an announcement is due in the next two weeks on what the rail and train operator plans to do to curb theft of its infrastructure, working closely with the private sector to roll out innovative technologies and strategies...