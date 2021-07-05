TRANSPORT
EXCLUSIVE: Transnet to launch multibillion-rand security plan to save rail network
Companies battle with delays in getting export commodities to harbours
05 July 2021 - 05:10
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is to launch an urgent programme at the cost of billions of rand to secure its infrastructure from rampant theft and vandalism, which costs SA dearly in lost exports of bulk commodities and general freight.
CEO Sizakele Mzimela told Business Day that after intense talks with customers an announcement is due in the next two weeks on what the rail and train operator plans to do to curb theft of its infrastructure, working closely with the private sector to roll out innovative technologies and strategies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now