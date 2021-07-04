National Transnet steams ahead with plans for private rail access Preparation for allowing operators onto network should be completed in about 15 months, says CEO Sizakele Mzimela BL PREMIUM

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is little more than a year away from completing internal work to allow third-party train operators onto its main network, a key platform in reviving the economy.

TFR CEO Sizakele Mzimela said in an interview with Business Day that two concurrent streams of work should be completed in about 15 months to position the state-owned rail and train operator to start opening its six key corridors to private operators...