Companies / Mining Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over investment on failing municipalities Lack of service delivery causes communities to direct demands at functional businesses, says Froneman BL PREMIUM

SA battles to attract foreign investment, particularly in mining, because the government is not doing what it should, particularly at municipal level, said Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

As Sibanye, the world’s largest mine-to-market source of platinum group metals, marked on Friday the second memorial event to commemorate the 44 people killed in interunion rivalry and police shootings at the Marikana mines in 2012, there was a deep concern about the way dysfunctional municipalities are disrupting businesses...