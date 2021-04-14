Companies / Mining Sibanye cuts billions of rand in debt from Lonmin’s failed BEE structures Empowerment entities of the world’s former third-largest platinum miner will start receiving cash BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater has more than halved billions of rand of debt held by empowerment partners in the mines and plants formerly owned by Lonmin.

Sibanye bought the whole of the world number three platinum producer in 2019, cementing its position as the world’s largest source of mine-to-market platinum group metals (PGMs) and bringing the undercapitalised assets to account since then...