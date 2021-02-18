Companies / Mining Sibanye unveils R6.8bn of new SA projects but warns on investment climate The cash-flush company plans to create 7,000 jobs with two large gold and PGM mining projects in SA while many other investments languish BL PREMIUM

Even as Sibanye-Stillwater pours R6.8bn into two labour-intensive, large mining projects in SA, CEO Neal Froneman said the true potential in the portfolio is lost to the country’s high-risk investment environment.

Froneman is the most outspoken mining CEO and on Thursday none of his frustrations with regulatory uncertainty, fragile state of the economy and Eskom’s high and rising electricity prices and unreliability were in any way diminished despite announcing the investments in the large, partially built K4 PGM mine, and the fully built Burnstone gold mine...