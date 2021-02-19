Companies / Mining MINING PROJECTS Sibanye could invest so much more in lower-risk environment, says CEO Neal Froneman says true potential in mining project portfolio is lost to SA’s high-risk investment environment BL PREMIUM

Even as Sibanye-Stillwater pours R6.8bn into two labour-intensive, large mining projects in SA, CEO Neal Froneman said the true potential in the portfolio is lost to the country’s high-risk investment environment.

Froneman is the most outspoken mining CEO and on Thursday none of his frustrations with regulatory uncertainty, the fragile state of the economy, and Eskom’s high and rising electricity prices and unreliability were in any way diminished despite announcing the investments in the large, partially built K4 platinum group metals (PGM) mine and the fully built Burnstone gold mine...