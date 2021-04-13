Companies / Mining Tharisa is the latest company to flag Transnet constraints SA’s fourth-largest chrome exporter has had to rely heavily on expensive road transport to harbours because of difficulties with Transnet Freight Rail BL PREMIUM

SA’s fourth-largest chrome exporter Tharisa has had to rely heavily on road transport to move bulk commodity because of constraints caused by the state-owned railway operator Transnet Freight Rail.

Tharisa normally sends 70% of its 1.5-million tonnes of annual chrome exports by rail with the balance moved on road. In the March quarter, however, this split was evenly divided because of weather-induced constraints on the railway line from Tharisa’s opencast mine near Brits to the bulk harbour at Richards Bay...