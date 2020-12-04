Companies / Mining

Kumba sets 40-million tonnes plus iron ore target

Africa’s biggest iron ore miner targets more than 40-million tonnes of output a year for the next three years

04 December 2020 - 10:15 Allan Seccombe
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Africa’s largest iron ore producer, Kumba Iron Ore, will target output of 40-million to 41-million tonnes for the next three years after Covid-19 disrupted operations at its two mines.

It dropped its forecast for 2021 by 2-million tonnes to a range of 40-million to 41-million tonnes.

Kumba, which is majority owned by Anglo American, the diversified London-based resources company, pegged its sales for this year at 39-million tonnes, the midpoint of its full-year guidance.

Production of 37-million tonnes from its flagship Sishen mine and the Kolomela mine in the Northern Cape will come in at the bottom end of its forecast of 37-million to 39-million tonnes.

The cost of ore put on ships in Saldanha will be $32/tonne.

The price of iron ore containing 62% iron is about $127/tonne delivered to the Tianjin port in China. Kumba delivers a higher grade ore called lump, which are fist-sized chunks of rock, and which fetches a premium over that price. More than two thirds of Kumba’s production is lump and the balance is fine or sand-like ore.

The Sishen mine will generate 25.5-million tonnes of ore in 2020, falling short of the 26-million tonnes target, while Kolomela will provide 11.5-million tonnes, compared with 12-million tonnes.

“To ensure that the value chain is balanced, and finished stock is maintained at optimal levels, production is likely to be closer to the lower end of the guidance range,” said Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.

The certainty on production and sales numbers for 2020 came after Transnet completed its rail and port maintenance programme, he said.

State-owned Transnet owns and operates the 861km railway line that links the iron ore mines to the Saldanha harbour.

Kumba forecast it will produce up to 42-million tonnes for the next three years.

The cost of delivering ore onto ships at Saldanha is forecast to be $34/tonne in 2021.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Is Zimbabwe mining a warning for SA?

The minerals and workforce are there, but the political and regulatory environment is a deterrent
Companies
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: On the horns of a dilemma with chrome tax

SA ponders a tax to save its ferrochrome industry, potentially annoying China
Companies
3 weeks ago

Exxaro’s Black Mountain exit not quite ready

Exxaro is still not quite there with its exit from Vedanta's Black Mountain zinc assets in SA as sale to IDC drags on
Companies
1 month ago

Swiss trader IMR makes its mark in SA iron ore after investing R366m in mine

IMR Metallurgical Resources buys Sedibeng iron ore mine for R366m and makes an immediate impact
Companies
3 months ago

Transnet to retreat from West Africa to focus on Sadc

The 15-nation African bloc is critical for SA’s economic future, says new CEO Portia Derby
National
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nedbank credit demand on the rise again after ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol reveals ‘game-changer’ transformation plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Remgro to spend R805m for bigger stake in RCL ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Rebosis Property Fund blames lack of liquidity ...
Companies / Property
5.
EOH’s regeneration plan is bearing fruit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Kumba launches its first major mining project in a decade

Companies / Mining

IDC earmarks a role in SA’s recovery plan

Economy

Gold, PGMs underpin SA mining in brutal year

Companies / Mining

Mining is crying out for innovation in the transition to a socially just world

Opinion

Anglo wants mining industry talks with Cyril Ramaphosa

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.