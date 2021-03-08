Companies / Mining Merafe warns about freight train crisis as it lays off nearly 1,000 staff Business is difficult due to the high cost of electricity, Covid-19 and now Transnet, say Glencore and its junior ferrochrome partner BL PREMIUM

Merafe Resources, which reported a difficult year that included laying off a tenth of its workforce, warned of another frustrating year ahead beset by tariff hikes and Transnet’s failure to provide enough trains.

The company, a junior partner in a chrome mining and ferrochrome business with Glencore, reported a wider after-tax loss in the year to December as the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in suspended operations across SA’s mining industry from March, with a slow return to normality by September...