Merafe warns about freight train crisis as it lays off nearly 1,000 staff
Business is difficult due to the high cost of electricity, Covid-19 and now Transnet, say Glencore and its junior ferrochrome partner
08 March 2021 - 12:57
UPDATED 08 March 2021 - 19:22
Merafe Resources, which reported a difficult year that included laying off a tenth of its workforce, warned of another frustrating year ahead beset by tariff hikes and Transnet’s failure to provide enough trains.
The company, a junior partner in a chrome mining and ferrochrome business with Glencore, reported a wider after-tax loss in the year to December as the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in suspended operations across SA’s mining industry from March, with a slow return to normality by September...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now