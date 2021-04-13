Companies / Mining Chile to reap benefits of multibillion-dollar copper investment The government will not support proposals for royalties as it believes growth will boost tax revenue BL PREMIUM

The world’s largest copper producer expects to return to record output in just two years as it bounces back from disruptions from Covid-19 and as new projects start, Chile’s mining and energy minister, Juan Carlos Joblet, said.

For SA, Chile’s fortunes in the copper industry are of interest. Companies are exposed to the sector either directly and operating mines, as in the case of Anglo American, or indirectly, as for example Master Drilling, which provides rigs to state-owned miner Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner...