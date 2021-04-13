Chile to reap benefits of multibillion-dollar copper investment
The government will not support proposals for royalties as it believes growth will boost tax revenue
13 April 2021 - 19:42
The world’s largest copper producer expects to return to record output in just two years as it bounces back from disruptions from Covid-19 and as new projects start, Chile’s mining and energy minister, Juan Carlos Joblet, said.
For SA, Chile’s fortunes in the copper industry are of interest. Companies are exposed to the sector either directly and operating mines, as in the case of Anglo American, or indirectly, as for example Master Drilling, which provides rigs to state-owned miner Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now