SA mining exploration at its lowest level since 2002
The devastating downward trend can only be arrested by urgent reform
07 February 2021 - 16:54
Mining exploration spending in SA has hit its lowest level in almost two decades, an analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.
Data from the financial information and analytics firm demonstrates that SA’s share of global budgeted exploration spend dropped 20% from $97.4m (R1.4bn) in 2019 to $77.4m in 2020 — its lowest level since 2002...
