SA mining exploration at its lowest level since 2002 The devastating downward trend can only be arrested by urgent reform

Mining exploration spending in SA has hit its lowest level in almost two decades, an analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

Data from the financial information and analytics firm demonstrates that SA’s share of global budgeted exploration spend dropped 20% from $97.4m (R1.4bn) in 2019 to $77.4m in 2020 — its lowest level since 2002...