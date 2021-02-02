COMPANY COMMENT
Orion Minerals takes bold steps where others falter
Orion has done something no local company has managed: it has bought the Prieska assets
02 February 2021 - 15:57
Orion Minerals has got the wind at its back and has gone from nothing to a major holder of base mineral rights in the Northern Cape, with two mines planned to start soon.
Orion is an Australian company listed on the ASX and JSE. It has done something no local company has managed: it has bought the Prieska assets — an old underground mine that is flooded, but which has copper and zinc resources just waiting to be mined...
