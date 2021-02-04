Companies / Mining Investing in African Mining Indaba Red tape ties up R20bn in mining projects CEO Roger Baxter says Minerals Council SA and department are working to expedite approval of projects BL PREMIUM

Mining companies have R20bn worth of projects locked up in red tape and bureaucratic processes that are now the special focus of the department of mineral resources & energy to ensure the projects come into existence.

In a December survey of its members, the Minerals Council SA, a body to promote and protect mining companies’ interests, found that in 100 responses there were a wide range of projects with a value of R20bn that had been prevented from development because of slow government processes, council CEO Roger Baxter said in an interview...