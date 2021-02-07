Business Indaba shows SA mining's challenges in a clean energy future It was a sign of the times in an industry in which 275 miners have lost their lives to Covid BL PREMIUM

Back in the days when we used to go to physical presentations in actual auditoriums, the safety briefing at the start was a prerequisite. And in its virtual media briefing ahead of this week's virtual Investing in African Mining Indaba, the Minerals Council did not disappoint.

Instead of providing the usual directions on what to do in the event of a fire and where to find the toilets, Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter offered a "safety share" in the form of a health share, imploring the virtual audience to continue implementing risk-based safety protocols, including social distancing, sanitising and mask-wearing...