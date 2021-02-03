Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Ramaphosa squanders a great chance at the Mining Indaba The president inexplicably adds another year to the wasted opportunities to attract investment into SA’s once mighty mining industry BL PREMIUM

Why does SA’s political leadership squander opportunity after opportunity to encourage investment? President Cyril Ramaphosa was a perfect example of this bewildering lapse in judgment in his address to the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Tuesday.

It’s not the first time he or his ministers, or those who came before them, have wasted the chance to put SA’s case on an international platform that has been theirs to use for 27 years as the host country of the Indaba...