ALLAN SECCOMBE: Ramaphosa squanders a great chance at the Mining Indaba
The president inexplicably adds another year to the wasted opportunities to attract investment into SA’s once mighty mining industry
03 February 2021 - 13:04
Why does SA’s political leadership squander opportunity after opportunity to encourage investment? President Cyril Ramaphosa was a perfect example of this bewildering lapse in judgment in his address to the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Tuesday.
It’s not the first time he or his ministers, or those who came before them, have wasted the chance to put SA’s case on an international platform that has been theirs to use for 27 years as the host country of the Indaba...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now