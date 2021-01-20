Sibanye-Stillwater sees strong recovery from July

Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday reported improved production from all its operating segments for the second half of 2020 relative to the first in which the Covid-19 pandemic first hit the global and local economy.

Sibanye said it increased production despite the implementation and observance of Covid-19 protocols.

“The manner in which the initial threat of Covid-19 was handled at our operations in the first half of 2020 and the subsequent, safe return to normalised production levels by year-end was extremely pleasing,” said Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater.

Production from the SA Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations of 1.58-million ounces was 9% higher than the upper limit of Sibanye’s revised annual guidance of 1.35-million to 1.45-million. PGM production of 918,678 ounces for second half of the year was 40% higher than for the first half.

Production from SA Gold of 25,192kg was 3% above revised guidance of 23,500 to 24,500kg. Production of 12,638kg in the second half of 2020 was 48% higher than for the first half.

Mined production from the US PGM operations was marginally below revised guidance primarily due to the effect of a spike in Covid-19 infections at the operations the final quarter of 2020. Even so, Sibanye said US production in the second half of the year was 3% higher than in the first half, with the production trend improving throughout the year.