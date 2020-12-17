Companies Company comment Amplats moves smartly to avert converter shutdowns BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is rolling out smart solutions to reduce the risk of another shutdown of converter plants at its metals-processing unit.

The group, which is the second-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGM) after Sibanye-Stillwater, had a torrid year at its converter plants, which slot in between the concentrators and the base- and precious-metals refineries...