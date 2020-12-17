Company comment
Amplats moves smartly to avert converter shutdowns
17 December 2020 - 20:30
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is rolling out smart solutions to reduce the risk of another shutdown of converter plants at its metals-processing unit.
The group, which is the second-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGM) after Sibanye-Stillwater, had a torrid year at its converter plants, which slot in between the concentrators and the base- and precious-metals refineries...
