ALLAN SECCOMBE: Will government listen to economic strategy from business? Unlikely Given the nature of the ANC and its complex relationship with big business, it may not heed latest proposals to kick-start the economy

For industries and businesses, dealing with a government deeply mired in an ideological mission to transform an economy must be one of life’s ultimate frustrations.

The ANC has an uneasy relationship with big business, many of which were built during apartheid and which still have white faces in their upper leadership.