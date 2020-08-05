National EXCLUSIVE: SA mineral exports rebound strongly in June despite Covid-19 SA’s mineral exports data shines in June as the rand depreciates against the dollar BL PREMIUM

SA exported the highest value of minerals in June than the average for any of the preceding 12 months, benefiting from a sharply weaker rand and showing that if the country improves its logistics there is demand for all the minerals it produces.

Using recently published government data, Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven calculated the value and tonnage performances of SA’s mineral export through the lockdown period, which disrupted mining and the broader economy.