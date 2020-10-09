Companies / Mining Exxaro’s Black Mountain exit not quite ready Exxaro is still not there with its exit from Vedanta’s Black Mountain zinc assets in SA as sale to IDC drags on BL PREMIUM

Exxaro Resources has yet to finalise a deal to sell its nearly one quarter stake in Vedanta Resources’ Black Mountain Mining, despite talks being at an advanced stage, the diversified miner said on Friday.

Exxaro is selling its 24.4% stake in Black Mountain, which is a zinc asset in India’s large resources group, to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), according to an invite that was issued and then postponed during the week.