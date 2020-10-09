Exxaro’s Black Mountain exit not quite ready
Exxaro is still not there with its exit from Vedanta’s Black Mountain zinc assets in SA as sale to IDC drags on
09 October 2020 - 18:33
Exxaro Resources has yet to finalise a deal to sell its nearly one quarter stake in Vedanta Resources’ Black Mountain Mining, despite talks being at an advanced stage, the diversified miner said on Friday.
Exxaro is selling its 24.4% stake in Black Mountain, which is a zinc asset in India’s large resources group, to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), according to an invite that was issued and then postponed during the week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now